Margot Robbie turns head in risqué dress at upcoming movie’s premiere

Margot Robbie left a lasting impression on the red carpet at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The 35-year-old actress wore a stunning, nearly-nude bejeweled gown from Armani Privé's spring 2025 couture collection, which paid tribute to the late designer Giorgio Armani.

The see-through design of the gown showcased Robbie's post-pregnancy physique, with intricate beading strategically placed to cover her modesty. She paired the look with diamond earrings, a cocktail ring, and silver Aquazzura sandals.

A shimmering thong peeked through the gown, adding to the overall daring effect. Robbie's styling amplified the dress's dramatic impact, featuring a '90s-inspired wrap bun and bronzed eyeshadow look.

The movie, which hits theaters on September 19, follows two single strangers, Sarah (Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell), as they relive important moments from their past to uncover how they got to where they are today.

At the premiere, Farrell opted for a more subdued look, wearing a trench coat, white shirt, black tie, and black pants.

Meanwhile, Robbie's upcoming film, Wuthering Heights, has sparked controversy over its steamy revamp of the classic novel.

The film, directed by Emerald Fennell, stars Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, and is set to release on Valentine's Day 2026.

Fans were divided over the first trailer, which featured raunchy and gruesome changes to the classic tale of toxic romance.