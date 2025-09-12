Cillian Murphy addresses rumours about playing Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’

Cillian Murphy responded to casting rumours about him playing Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

The Peaky Blinders star, who learned from his children that fans are looking forward to see him play the iconic villain, ruled himself out.

In an appearance on the latest podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused, the Oppenheimer actor denied the rumours saying, "I don’t know anything about that."

The Oscar Winner then went on to praise Ralph Fiennes, who originally played role in five of the eight Harry Potter films, from Goblet of Fire to Deathly Hollows part 2.

"It's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does," he said. "The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever's gonna fill those shoes."

The 49-year-old artist also joked about being "very attached" to his nose, as Voldemort’s nose is depicted as flat with narrow slits for nostrils.

Although the discussion on the role originated among fans, but Fiennes himself also weighed in.

Previously, in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the acclaimed actor endorsed Murphy for the role, calling him a "fantastic actor," adding, "That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah."

So far, the HBO's Harry Potter series has casted the golden trio, Professor Dumbledore, Snape and McGonagall, Lucius and Draco Malfoy, Molly, Fred, George, Percy, Ginny Weasley and many more.

The season one of the series is set to release somewhere in 2027.