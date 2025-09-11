SRK's son Aryan Khan shows off his vocal skills in latest collaboration

Aryan Khan lends his voice to song 'Tenu Ki Pata' alongside Diljit Donsanjh

Aryan Khan recently showcased a new talent, lending his voice to the song Tenu Ki Pata alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated directorial debut The B***ds of Bollywood.

The 27-year-old filmmaker, eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has left fans impressed with his unexpected musical contribution.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the young director, flooding the comments section with astonished reactions.

One user wrote, “Yesssssssss! Damn Aryan Multi-talented The best in direction Can act well And is giving vocals too Crazy.”

Another added, “Everyone eyes on BADSHAH’s acting.”

A third gushed, “BADSHAH × DILJIT DOSANJH = COMBO.”

Tenu Ki Pata was composed and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Dosanjh, Aryan, and Gupta.

This comes after The Ba***ds of Bollywood made headlines with the release of its trailer, which featured cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The upcoming series, which also stars Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor, is produced by Gauri, 54.

For the unversed, the much-anticipated show will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, September 18.