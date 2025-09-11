Women umpires, referees set to officiate entire Cricket World Cup 2025

South African umpire Lauren Agenbag (R) speaks with Pakistan's Nida Dar (L) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 21, 2023. — AFP

For the first time in history, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be overseen entirely by women, with the International Cricket Council confirming an all-female panel of match officials for the tournament.

According to the ICC, while all-female panels have previously officiated at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the last two ICC Women's T20 World Cups, this is the first time such a panel will oversee matches at a Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials includes 14 umpires and four match referees, with several experienced names returning. Claire Polosak, Jacquline Williams, and Sue Redfern will be officiating at their third Women's World Cup, while Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton return for their second appearance, having officiated in the 2022 final, where Australia secured their seventh title.

Meanwhile, the match referee panel comprises Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michelle Pereira, who bring a range of experience to the tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting September 30, 2025.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the announcement as a “defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket”.

"This marks a defining moment in the journey of women's cricket, one that we hope will pave the way for many more trailblazing stories across all facets of the sport," Shah said in the ICC statement.

"The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket."

He added that the move aims to increase visibility and create opportunities for women in officiating roles.

"This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations."

The ICC expressed hope that the initiative will motivate more women around the world to consider officiating as a career path and contribute to redefining leadership in cricket.

Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michelle Pereira

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacquline Williams