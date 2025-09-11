Drew Barrymore offers unique ways to beat mom burnout

Drew Barrymore has recently offered unique ways to beat mom burnout in a new cover story.

The Never Been Kissed actress, who shares two daughters with ex Will Kopelman, reflected on parenting strategy in an exclusive interview with Real Simple magazine.

“When I get burnout from trying to mom really hard and work really hard, I go, 'You know what? This isn’t good,’” said the 50-year-old.

Drew pointed out that at the end of the day, “the most important thing in life is your relationships”.

The Charlie’s Angels actress noted that if she doesn’t “put” her relationships first, then she’s on “the wrong track”.

Therefore, Drew opened up that she often “talks” to her kids.

“I do try to show them that the more you work on yourself, the happier you’re going to be, the more your friendships will thrive,” continued the Drew Barrymore Show host.

The Blended actress mentioned that mothers “all need tools to navigate the world, and asking for help is everything”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drew discussed the good parenting behaviour in a bid to influence her daughters.

“I model how important it is to be kind to others. If you’re not good to someone, you will not only ruin their day, but guess what: You’re going to feel really bad about yourself,” explained the Ever After actress.

Sharing what she taught her children, Drew added, “If you clean up after yourself, you’re going to have more calmness in your space.”

“Your head is as messy as your room is. Someone said that to me, and it changed my life forever,” she added.