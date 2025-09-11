Borderlands 4 global release schedule confirmed for all platforms

Gearbox Software has officially announced the worldwide release of highly anticipated Borderlands 4, set for release on September 12.
Looter-shooter is also advertised in a new set of Vault Hunters, insane weaponry, and ferocious co-op action as players flee a hostile hidden planet.
The central area of misunderstanding among most fans is the difference in release times among platforms.
Of particular interest, although the official release date is Friday, September 12, 2025, PC players on the respective Steam and Epic Games Store stores will have a major head start, as the game will accessible globally on Thursday, September 11.
In most localities, console releases occur on a local midnight release timeline and the Nintendo Switch 2 edition is slated several weeks later, in October.
The performance issues have also been discussed with Gearbox chief Randy Pitchford, confirming a necessary Day 1 patch that addresses several improvements to the game. inkPlayers have the option of loading the game before the release.
Following is the global release schedule for Borderlands 4:
Unlocks simultaneously globally on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
Unlocks at local midnight on Friday, September 12, 2025. The only exception is the PT timezone, where it will unlock at 9 PM on Thursday, September 11.
Launches on Friday, October 3, 2025, following a similar local midnight release schedule.
