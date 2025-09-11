James Gunn teases ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ plot

James Gunn teases plot of ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’

James Gunn revealed details about the upcoming sequel of the hit Superman movie.

Following the box office success of the David Corenswet-led Superman, Gunn's DC Universe is moving ahead with Peacemaker season 2 and Supergirl film starring Millie Alcock.

In an interview with Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Gunn declared that they were "starting to shoot" the films.

Hinting at the plot, Gunn said, "It's a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat."

He explained, "It's more complicated than that but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie,"

Praising the Lex Luthor actor , the director added that he "loved working with Nicholas Hoult".

"I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I Just love the script so much."

The Guardian's of the Galaxy filmmaker announced Man of Tomorrow on social media on September 3.

The announcement included a picture of Superman and Lux Luthor from a comic, as the titular hero seemingly leans on Luther who is in a war suit.

Man of Tomorrow is slated for release on July 9, 2027, two years after the release of Superman.