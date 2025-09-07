Adivi Sesh weighs in on Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift row

Adivi Sesh has candidly addressed the eight-hour shift controversy involving Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The 40-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, was asked about the controversy.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sesh said, “I heard a little bit about it but I don’t know the details. I am not being politically correct. I don’t know what happened. It is ethically wrong to comment on their situation. Academically speaking, what is acceptable for an actor or an actress and a director is what is agreed upon between them.”
Later in the interview, the HIT: The Second Case star weighed in to support the Om Shanti Om actress, citing that this is not a “9 to 5 job”.
Speaking to the outlet, he explained, “I have worked in situations where I was working with a busy character artist who could only come for 3 hours at a time for the whole week. What is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors is the only thing that matters. There is no rule per say. Because film is made for 12 hours, 8 hours, 6 hours, it is their wish. It is being oversimplified if you are saying that work needs to be 8-6 hours. This is not 9 to 5 work.”
This comes after the Pathaan star made headlines for stepping down from Vanga’s Spirit when her request for an eight-hour workday was reportedly denied.
For the unversed, Sesh also advised that filmmakers and actors discuss such matters beforehand to avoid misunderstandings.
Ali was a celebrated comedian and stage performer, with a career spanning more than four decades
Inside Alia Bhatt's 'unique' bond with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Bollywood superstar recreates ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ with Rani Mukerji in a new social media post
Tara Sutaria sparks online debate after new picture with Veer Pahariya
Kiara Advani praises husband Sidharth Malhotra following 'Param Sundari' release
Salman Khan surprises fans with 'Baaghi 4' update