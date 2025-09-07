Adivi Sesh weighs in on Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift row

Adivi Sesh weighs in on Deepika Padukone's eight-hour shift controversy

Adivi Sesh has candidly addressed the eight-hour shift controversy involving Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The 40-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, was asked about the controversy.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sesh said, “I heard a little bit about it but I don’t know the details. I am not being politically correct. I don’t know what happened. It is ethically wrong to comment on their situation. Academically speaking, what is acceptable for an actor or an actress and a director is what is agreed upon between them.”

Later in the interview, the HIT: The Second Case star weighed in to support the Om Shanti Om actress, citing that this is not a “9 to 5 job”.

Speaking to the outlet, he explained, “I have worked in situations where I was working with a busy character artist who could only come for 3 hours at a time for the whole week. What is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors is the only thing that matters. There is no rule per say. Because film is made for 12 hours, 8 hours, 6 hours, it is their wish. It is being oversimplified if you are saying that work needs to be 8-6 hours. This is not 9 to 5 work.”

This comes after the Pathaan star made headlines for stepping down from Vanga’s Spirit when her request for an eight-hour workday was reportedly denied.

For the unversed, Sesh also advised that filmmakers and actors discuss such matters beforehand to avoid misunderstandings.