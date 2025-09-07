Boney Kapoor reveals why Sridevi rejected SS Rajamouli's ‘Baahubali’

Boney Kapoor takes internet by storm with recent remarks

Boney Kapoor recently addressed the infamous rift between his late wife, Sridevi, and Baahubali’s director SS Rajamouli.

The 69-year-old producer, who married the Indian actress in 1996, revealed that the Baahubali production team had offered Sridevi less money than she had received for English Vinglish.

In an exclusive conversation with Komal Nahta, Kapoor explained, “She (Sridevi) didn’t work in that film (Baahubali) because of the confusion that was created by the producers. Rajamouli had come to our place and had a conversation about the film. When he left the room, the producers offered her less money than she had received for English Vinglish. She wasn’t a struggling actor; you’re getting mileage out of her… which includes some advantage in both Hindi and Tamil. Why would I want my wife to do that?”

Kapoor further clarified that Sridevi had not demanded anything from the Baahubali team.

“These things the producers did not tell Rajamouli. Instead, they were the culprits who fed Rajamouli with wrong things,” he added. “I am witness to that, and I can say to his face. This Shobu guy (Shobu and Yarlagadda of Arka Media Works) was the one who did this, and maybe he didn’t want to part with that kind of money.”

On professional front, Kapoor also spoked about the financial challenges of his sports-drama Maidaan.

He admitted to suffering losses as the film’s budget escalated from ₹120 crore to ₹210 crore over five years.

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn and Nitanshi Goel, was released on April 10, 2024.

For the unversed, the English Vinglish star passed away in February 2018 at 54.