Charlie Sheen explains why 'Two and a Half Men' reunion is necessary

Charlie Sheen has made a rare statement about his popular American sitcom, Two and a Half Men.
The 61-year-old actor starred in the comedy sitcom as Charlie Harper from 2003 until his dismissal from the show in 2011.
Creator Chuck Lorre dismissed the actor from the sitcom due to his drug and alcohol abuse and his consequent insulting rants and public attacks against the Lorre.
Sheen also tried to sue the creator, but the two finally made settlement out of court.
Currently, the Platoon star is busy promoting his upcoming documentary film, aka Charlie Sheen.
While promoting his new project, the American actor opened how he would love a reunion of Two and a Half Men.
He emphasized how it would turn out important for the fans.
In a statement, Charlie told Variety, “It would be wild and I would want to do it. I think it would be a gift to the fans…”
“For me personally, it would also put a bookend on it to close that thing how it should have closed”, he added.
Backed by Netflix, the upcoming film features Sheen’s close friends and family including Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Chuck and many others.
