Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance sets actress’ pals on high alert

Jim Curtis romance holds shocking threat to Jennifer Aniston: source

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with Jim Curtis might cost the actress a pretty penny and her friends are reportedly growing worried.

The 56-year-old actress and the self-help author, 49, have been dating for a few months and although the Friends alum’s friends like him, they have one fear.

The Morning Show star appears to be a gateway for several opportunities for Curtis and her friends worry if he is using her for his monetary benefit, as a source told RadarOnline.

Before the couple started dating, Aniston promoted his book Shift, which brought them close and later their friendship turned into romance.

"Jennifer is completely smitten, but people close to her worry that Jim has his eye on her money," an insider told the outlet.

They continued, "Jim has been talking about big business ideas, wellness retreats, and investment opportunities. She's incredibly generous and supportive, which makes her vulnerable."

The insider also alleged that Aniston has been bearing the expenses for the couple’s outings and travel together, adding, "She's always been the one to pick up the check in relationships."

"That hasn't changed here, and some of her pals fear it's becoming a dangerous pattern," they noted.

Although, they clarified, "It's not that Jennifer minds paying – she doesn't. But the worry is that he's positioning himself to benefit from her success in ways that go beyond romance."