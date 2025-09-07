Ryan Reynolds confesses he’s ‘scared’ working with Denzel Washington

Ryan Reynolds has recently opened up that Denzel Washington has strict work ethic on a movie set.

Recalling his experience in the 2012 movie, Safe House, the Deadpool star shared that his small mishap landed him in trouble with Denzel.

“It’s a powerful scene; and Denzel was crying,” said the 48-year-old while speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5.

The Green Lantern actor continued, “With this guy, with an emotional scene, you get it twice.”

“You get it once, and then you get it twice. The second time, if you did wrong, that’s on you, it’s not going to be on him, and he’s leaving, so you better get it!” explained Ryan.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Free Guy actor shared that he forgot to silence his mobile during the climactic scene.

“Denzel’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong,” remarked the Canadian actor.

Ryan mentioned that tears began rolling down his face, saying, “And suddenly you hear — and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem — we hear [Frank Sinatra singing] ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away’”.

The Proposal actor disclosed that the movie’s director Daniel Espinosa was the first person to address the ringtone and enquired about the phone.

Denzel then stopped his scene and reiterated Daniel’s question as well as the stuntmen.

Amidst chaos, Ryan recounted chiming in, “Who the phone is that? Inexcusable!”

However, the Red Notice actor added that the director was the first person to realise it was his phone going off and then asked Denzel to shoot the scene for a third time.

“And Denzel was like, ‘We’re going to have to, aren’t we?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, [because of] the stunt men!” concluded Ryan.