'Knives Out 3' director reveals how new film is significant for Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig to share screen with Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis in new murder mystery

Director Rian Johnson has opened how the third part of Knives Out is important for Daniel Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc.

The 51-year-old filmmaker is famous for making the threequel of popular murder mystery starring the James Bond star.

Ahead of the release of the third film, Rian has unveiled a deep insight about the upcoming project saying that it will reflect the "personal journey" of private investigator, Blanc.

Craig’s alter ego will be affected by the religious nature of the story.

As described by Johnson, "Benoit has the biggest personal journey in this one. Benoit has to engage with (the mystery) in a different way.”

"He's in a very different place than in the previous two films. Daniel and I had a lot of fun thinking about where Blanc is at in his life. And I think he's going through some s***”, the director told Empire magazine.

The forthcoming film titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to release limited theatres on November 26. Meanwhile, it will release on Netflix on December 12.

Knives Out 3 also features Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott and Jeremy Renner in pivotal roles.