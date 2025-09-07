Court extends suspect’s physical remand in Samiya Hijab abduction case

This collage shows social media influencer Samiya Hijab and Hassan Zahid, who is accused of attempting abduction. — Instagram/@_samiyashianz_

An Islamabad district and sessions court has extended Hasan Zahid's physical remand by three days in the Samiya Hijab abduction and threats case.

The suspect was produced before Duty Magistrate Azhar Nadeem after completing his initial five-day physical remand.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel argued that the court should first review the previous remand order and asked the police to explain what investigations had been carried out during the earlier remand period.

The court was presented with the transaction history between Zahid and social media personality Samiya, as well as a video statement by the woman's parents. The defence counsel also informed the court that the two were engaged, and presented their engagement photographs.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, said Rs45,000 had been recovered from the suspect. He added that Zahid's vehicle, weapons, and accomplices were yet to be recovered, and requested an eight-day extension in physical remand to pursue these leads.

The defence argued that Zahid had already secured bail in one case but was deliberately arrested in another.

After hearing arguments, the court approved a three-day extension of Zahid’s physical remand instead of the eight days sought by the prosecution.

The Islamabad-based social media influencer had alleged earlier this week that Zahid — with whom she had been in a relationship — had been harassing her for months with threats and demands to marry him.

In a video posted on Instagram, where she has a following of nearly 850,000, she claimed he appeared outside her residence, grabbed her phone, and tried to force her into his car.

"My mother was ill, my brother wasn't home. When I stepped outside, he snatched my mobile, sat in his car, and forced me in as well," Samiya, who is also a popular face on TikTok, said.

Following the abduction attempt, police registered a case, and security personnel have also been deployed outside her house for protection.