Orlando Bloom reflects on first public outing after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom gives a glimpse into his Venice trip right after breakup with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom flew out to Venice days after his split with fiancée Katy Perry made headlines, for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

The 48-year-old actor gave a rare glance into the lavish wedding of the summer which he attended with many famous celebrities, including, the Kardashians, Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio among them.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star told The Times that it was “wild” to be at the wedding which garnered a lot of attention.

Bloom noted that he got to know Bezos because of him producing some of his projects through his Amazon streaming platform, as well as his ex Katy Perry’s connection due to the Blue Origin space flight with Sanchez.

Speaking of Bezos, Bloom said, “When you’re in a position like that, people want to have multiple opinions and actually I just take people on face value. The person that I know [Bezos] is remarkably gracious and cool and wise and fun to be around.”

When asked if he would ever participate in Bezos’ space flights, Bloom laughed it off and said, “I don’t know about that.”

The Teenage Dream hitmaker skipped the wedding festivities despite her close relationship to Sanchez while Bloom attended the ceremony solo.

The wedding came after merely two days after the couple’s split news was reported.