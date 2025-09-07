Katie Price feels divorce pain like Diana: 'Quotes Charles and Camilla'

Katie Price has shared insights in to the '16 years of hell' she has endured since her divorce from her ex-husband Peter Andre.

It all began when Peter Andre,52, accused Katie, 47, of spreading baseless lies over the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, her ex Alex Reid ignited their feud by sharing a video of her counting cash despite being declared bankrupt. Amid all this chaos, the mother-of-five opened up about their marriage alongside her BFF Kerry Katona during the opening night of their tour show, An Evening with Katie and Kerry.

The two long-standing pals spilled about their friendship, families and failed marriages. Kerry, 45, brought Peter's name when recalling the time the three stars appeared together on I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

Katie admitted that peter already had a management team and even quoted Princess Diana's immortal line about her relationship with King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

According to The Mirror: 'she said: 'We, he had a manager, his manager ended up managing me and Pete and there were three of us in their marriage.'

Katie even insisted that she had 'good memories' form their romance, but she had suffered since the split before referencing the recent changes in public opinion.

She said: 'There are memories. They were very good memories. I have suffered 16 years cause of it, when I split up I have had 16 years of hell. But I am glad now that the truth is coming out on social media and people are seeing.'