‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig’s murder mystery receives rave reviews from critics

Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner to feature in Rian Johnson's directorial

James Bond star Daniel Craig’s new murder mystery film has just received its first set of reviews.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a standalone sequel to Glass Onion (2022).

It is set to bring back the 57-year-old star as private investigator Benoit Blanc along with Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, and Thomas Haden Church.

The early reviews of the film have just come out with critics calling it “Johnson’s most elaborate and emotional murder mystery movie yet.”

As per IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, “It works, and it’s no big mystery why - Johnson knows his form and format, and delivers on it, playing with tone and message but never losing sight of why these stories are so damn entertaining to watch and unravel.”

Meanwhile, Damon Wise from Deadline say, “Don’t take that to mean that all the fun’s been sucked out, though; far from it. As one character put is, ‘There’s obviously some Scooby-Doo s*** going on round here’. And wouldn’t you just know it, there damn well is.”

Knives Out 3 will have a limited theatrical run from November 26. However, it will release on Netflix on December 12.