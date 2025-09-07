Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy share how ‘Sacrifice’ changed them

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy found the true meaning of freedom after shooting their new film Sacrifice.

Over the weekend the two co-actors graced the Toronto Film Festival during which their new film premiered.

On Saturday, September 6, while speaking at the event The Avengers star and Taylor-Joy, 29, opened up about how Sacrifice changed them.

"There’s this yin and yang of drama and comedy in every scene, which is pretty reflective of life," Evans, 44, says, describing the film as a psychological "Rorschach test," inviting viewers to interpret its meaning through their own lens.

To him, it’s an allegory about the death of ego ego death and finding true freedom through surrender.

"The volcano represents transformation," the Fantastic Four actor continued. "Surrender. It’s peace. It’s freedom. It’s realizing that true liberation doesn’t come from money or power or even control; it comes from letting go of the things that we think define us."

He found the experience of filming profoundly meaningful, saying it spoke to his soul and pushed him as an actor.

Meanwhile, The Queen’s Gambit star, Sacrifice, became a channel to liberate or express her emotions in a healthy, creative way.

"I was becoming a real bummer at parties," She explained. "And the script came by and I realized, like, 'Oh, this is what you do with big feelings. You go away and you make art about it.' Even though it might not change the outcome of what’s bothering you, it allows you a different way of releasing it."

Although Evans and Taylor-Joy didn’t know each other well before making the film, their different approaches to life drew them to Sacrifice in unique ways, evolving their mutual respects towards each other into a good friendship.