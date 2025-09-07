Matthew McConaughey on Nicolas Cage casting in ‘True Detective’ Season 5

Matthew McConaughey has expressed his excitement after learning Nicolas Cage will headline the fifth season of True Detective.

The actor, who is known for his role as Detective Rustin ‘Rust’ Cohle in the first season, praised Nicolas for a “great actor” he is.

Interstellar star described the casting of Nicolas as “a tasty combination”.

When asked about sharing any advice with National Treasure actor, Matthew replied, “I don't have any for him.

“I know Nicolas well enough that I know Nicolas is going to do his version of Nicolas,” stated the 55-year-old.

Interestingly, Matthew has also showed interest to reprise his role as Rust Cohle if he ever gets the chance.

“We nailed that first season. But if it’s a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I’d do it,” said the Dallas Buyers Club actor.

He continued, “You talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn’t care if you were listening or not.”

“There’s freedom in that,” remarked Matthew.

Meanwhile, the actor has also made a comeback to big screen after six years with his latest movie, The Lost Bus, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 5.

During his six-year break, Matthew wrote a memoir, noting that the time away made him a “better actor”.

“Real life inspires me,” he further said.

The Gentlemen actor explained, “Art emulates life more than it does the other way around.”

Therefore, Matthew added that the “real drama, real responsibilities, real comedy, real pain, real joy, real victory, real failure fills my tank and helps me create better characters”.