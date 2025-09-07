Daniel Craig shares honest thoughts on ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Daniel Craig has recently shared his honest thoughts on Knives franchise.

The actor, who plays the role of Benoit Blanc in new Wake Up Dead Man, revealed what it’s like to play this character for the third time at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.

Daniel feels “lucky to get to play something like this”.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the actor, who previously played detective in 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion, reflected on his role, saying, “That's all I can think of when I think about this character.”

“I mean, I've played James Bond and now I'm suddenly playing Benoit Blanc. It's dumb luck. I'm very lucky,” remarked the 57-year-old.

When asked if Wake Up Dead Man will be the end of his playing the iconic character, Daniel replied, “Who told you that? Listen, I don't know. Rian Johnson hasn't written anything because we're getting this movie out.”

However, the actor added that if the writer-director “writes another script and it's as good as I think it probably will be, then it's an easy decision”.

Interestingly, Daniel was joined by writer-director Rian and star cast included Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack and Jeremy Renner.

Meanwhile, the writer-director reportedly confirmed the third Knives Out movie's title in May, when he posted a teaser clip on X.

The Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is slated to release in theatres on November 26 and begin streaming on Netflix on December 12.