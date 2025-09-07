Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis relationship status revealed after ex’s note

Where do Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston stand after Bethenny Frankel admitted dating him?

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’s relationship appears to be going strong despite his ex Bethenny Frankel’s comments about their past relationship.

The 56-year-old actress was spotted on a date night with her beau on Friday, in New York City, soon after Frankel’s comments.

The Friends star opted for a casual chic outfit for the dinner date, as seen in pictures obtained by Page Six.

Aniston’s outfit was based on a white tank top and a pair of denim jeans which she paired with a beige jacket, a black leather handbag and matching flip flops.

Meanwhile the hypnotist opted for a dark brown jacket with a white T-shirt and dark pants.

The couple’s date night came after Frankel opened up about dating the self-help author in her podcast Just B With Bethenny.

She noted that they dated “maybe 10 years ago” going on to share that they had different opinions about his line of work which she couldn’t get into.

However, she maintained that he was always “a nice guy” and she feels “happy” for The Morning Show actress.