Shah Rukh Khan's team breaks silence on leaked 'King' look

Shah Rukh Khan's team takes internet by storm with latest update

Shah Rukh Khan and his team have broken their silence after the actor’s much-anticipated look from King was surfaced.

The 59-year-old star’s team urged fans not to share the leaked images, asking them to “keep the magic alive.”

In a statement, they wrote, “We request everyone not to share or repost any recent pics or videos of SRK’s look. Let’s keep the magic alive and enjoy the big reveal together. Let’s keep the surprise alive until SRK or Red Chillies Entertainment themselves reveal it. Thank you.”

A fan who shared the message, captioned the post, writing, “ATTENTION SRKians. We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos – let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive. Let’s keep the surprise intact. Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family.”

The post was later re-shared by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, on Instagram.

This reaction came shortly after a leaked image sparked online buzz, showing the Jawan actor in a white shirt, sporting a black-and-white hairstyle with dark sunglasses.

King, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and others, is scheduled for release in 2026.