Blake Lively diverting everyone's attention from Justin Baldoni drama?

Ryan Reynolds produces documentary film on late comedian John Candy

Blake Lively has been involved in a legal battle with her former co-star and director Justin Baldoni for months.

Earlier today, the Green Lantern actress shared a post ignoring all the fuss about her legal drama.

She dropped a supportive note for husband Ryan Reynolds, who appeared at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of his newly produced documentary film on late comedian John Candy.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Another Simple Favor actress wrote, “My husband's love for John Candy is infectious. He honors him in his words, in his work, and now in this beautiful film, John Candy: I Like Me.”

"A story full of heart, soul, loss, laughter, friendship, family, art, work, pain and joy."

"I am so proud of and for @vancityreynolds #ColinHanks and of the consistent magic maker @sreid2 for this film that is the perfect balm for the soul.”

It may or may not be Blake’s intention to distract people from her legal battle, but she is making sure of standing with her better half as he promotes his new project.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old actress filed a case against It Ends With Us co-actor over sexual harassment and for staring a smear campaign against her.