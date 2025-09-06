Ryan Reynolds plays coy about his presence in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel's new Avengers film is set to release on December 18, 2026

Ryan Reynolds has finally responded to rumours of his cameo in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Last month, the 48-year-old dropped a post giving a vague hint of his possible appearance in the new Marvel film, directed by the Russo brothers.

The picture he shared simply had an A, which looked the like the logo of the Avengers.

Meanwhile, there were rumours suggesting that he has kickstarted the filming of the upcoming project.

Earlier today, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor attended the Toronto Film Festival 2025 to promote late legendary comedian John Candy’s documentary, produced by him.

At the red carpet, Entertainment Weekly asked the Red Notice star about the Easter Eggs in Avengers: Doomsday.

Reynolds jokingly said, “There’s four that I’ve got in there.”

While responding to his involvement in the upcoming MCU movie, the Canadian actor said, “Of course, I’ve written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody’s seen ’em, nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that’s about as far as I’ll go on that one.”

Allegedly, Ryan is set to reprise the role of Deadpool alongside Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Pedro Pascal in Avengers: Doomsday.