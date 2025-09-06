Vin Diesel gives out cryptic message for 'Fast & Furious' fans

'Fast X: Part 2' is expected to release in April 2027

Vin Diesel has shared a special note for his beloved fans, spreading curiosity all over the internet.

The 58-year-old is currently working on multiple projects, which he has teased on his social media.

Besides that, he has been teasing the next chapter of the Fast and Furious Saga time and again. However, there is still no confirmation if the 11th sequel has entered production.

Earlier today, XXX star dropped a post especially mentioning his fans. “For all of those who helped to bring the next chapter home… We appreciate you.”

Along with the caption, Diesel shared a picture of himself dressed as Dominic Toretto.

His mysterious post left fans wondering what the actor was hinting at. They have been expressing their eagerness and frustration both at the same time.

One of the social media user wrote, “Please let’s the production start let’s do this.”

Meanwhile, one frustrated fan asked Vin to stop sharing vague information about the new film.

“Please stop making anymore pointless Fast and Furious crap”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, a third fan commented, “Don’t push it back another year cause I can’t handle waiting another year.”

Fast X: Part 2 is all set to reunite Diesel with Jason Momoa, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and others.