Jonathan Bailey shocks fans with major career decision

Jonathan Bailey is choosing purpose over fame.

At the peak of his career, the Jurassic World: Rebirth star has announced he's taking a step back from acting to focus on a cause close to his heart.

In a new interview published on Wednesday, September 3, he revealed he has decided to put his acting career on pause to run his charity, The Shameless Fund.

"I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing," the Bridgerton actor told British GQ. "But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund."

"Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places," he added, shedding light on how he is planning to grow his passion project.

The 37-year-old English actor shocked fans with a major career decision following his latest blockbuster, Jurassic World: Rebirth, in which he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

One admirer expressed a bittersweet feeling, writing over social media, "Miss watching him on the big screen, but this man deserves a break."

"He deserves to do absolutely anything he wants after two almost back-to-back promotional runs with Wicked," another added. A third supporter exclaimed, “Nooooooo!!!!!! Hope to see you soooon [sad emoji].”

Bailey's acting career appears to be at its peak, fueled by the massive success of Bridgerton and his leading role in the Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside the acclaimed musical Wicked.

He is widely considered a rising star, having capitalised on the platform from his Bridgerton role to take on major global projects all while remaining committed to the hit Netflix series.