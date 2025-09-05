Oscar Isaac reimagines Victor Frankenstein as rock star musician in film

Oscar Isaac opened up about shaping his character, Victor Frankenstein, in Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated film Frankenstein.

Isaac shared how he and the Oscar winning director discussed every aspect of the character, carefully bringing him into life on the big screen.

The Moon Knight star revealed that, unlike in Mary Shelly's novel, where Victor refrains from recounting how he created the Creature "so as to not send other people foolishly seeking to do the same thing," Isaac reveals, del Toro doesn't leave nothing to the imagination.

Also his relationship with his father is very different from the original story, where the father is kind and loving. However, in the film he is shown quite abusive.

In addition, to these changes, Isaac says del Toro provided him with another key ingredient for bringing Victor to life: a "crazed artist," specifically a musician.

Recalling how he envisioned the character, Isaac said, "When Victor goes into the lab for the first time, he is looking at it like a concert hall, and he is saying, 'Where do I want my singers? Where do I want the pyrotechnics? Where is all this gonna be?' So that was a really fun energy."

However, Victor's ‘rock star’ persona gradually diminishes as his obsession with defying death leads to the creation of his Creature.

Over the course of a couple years, audiences will see him go through "an entire arc of a human life," Isaac says. "When we see him at the end, he looks like a battered old man." A stark contrast to the "rock star" image he once had.

The stark contrast to the "rock star" image he once had, Isaac added, "You see that start to crumble and go more interior. He himself becomes much more of a monster and a creature by the end of it, as the actual creature starts to become more human."

The upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein is based on Mary Shelly’s 1818 gothic novel of the same name.

In addition to Isaac as Victor, Jacob Elordi plays the Creature. The cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer and Lars Mikkelsen.

Frankenstein opens for limited release in theatres on October 17 before making its way to Netflix on November 7.