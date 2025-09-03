Salma Hayek toasts 59th birthday in fiery red bikini

Salma Hayek is aging like fine wine and she’s not afraid to show it.

The iconic actress and producer, known for breaking barriers as the first Mexican woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, marked her 59th birthday with a sizzling snapshot.

On Tuesday, September 2, the Frida star treated her 30 million Instagram followers to a stunning snapshot of herself aboard a yacht, clad in a fiery red two-piece swimsuit.

She was wearing her sunglasses on, and was raising a glass of juice that matched with her outfit and the beautiful sunset behind her.

The Mexican beauty appeared to be enjoying a lively yacht ride, soaking in the moment with style and joy.

"59 trips around the sun and still dancing [sun and dancing emoji]," the birthday girl captioned the social media post, adding, "Cheers to all of you & thank you for the love [birthday cake, celebratory and red heart emoji]."

The comments section was flooded with happy birthday and love filled messages from her fans and friends alike .

Hayek's longtime friend Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins wrote, "Happy birthday [red heart emoji] We love you."

Chelsea Handler chimed in, saying, "Happy birthday my dear! We'll see you soon! [loved up emoji]."

in addition, supermodel Linda Evangelista dropped a series of red heart and red balloon emojis.