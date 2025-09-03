John Abraham teams up with Bhav Dhulia for ‘Force 3’

John Abraham to reboot Bhav Dhulia's 'Force 3'

John Abraham is reportedly reuniting with Bhav Dhulia for Force 3 after a seven-year hiatus.

The 52-year-old actor, who previously starred as ACP Yashvardhan in the earlier installments, has vowed to reboot the franchise.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “John Abraham is rebooting the Force franchise, as he strongly believes in the character of ACP Yashvardhan Singh. He has developed a film that stays true to the ‘Desi’ elements of Force franchise and bestowed the responsibilities of direction to Bhav Dhulia.”

The insider further claimed that the project is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025.

“Force 3 is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2025. Apart from John, the makers are looking to cast a strong name to play the negative lead of the film,” the source added. “The idea is to create an action face-off between two men, much like John Abraham and Vidyut Jamwal in Force.”

Meanwhile, The Diplomat actor is currently gearing up for Rakesh Maria’s biopic, slated for release in the first half of 2026.

For the unversed, Abraham was last seen in Tehran, which was released on Thursday, August 14.