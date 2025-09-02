Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love & War’ lands in court for THIS reason

Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprises fans with 'unexpected' update

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Love & War faces a major setback ahead of its release.

The 62-year-old filmmaker, known for his visually stunning films and romantic dramas, has had an FIR lodged against him along with two Love & War stars for alleged misconduct.

A source close to the development told PTI that the FIR was filed by Prateek Taj Mathur in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Mathur accused the director and two producers, Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali, of fraud, misbehavior and breach of trust, claiming he was initially hired as a line producer but later had his contract cancelled.

In addition, Circle Officer Vishal Jangid confirmed that Mathur filed the complaint, alleging he was removed from his role without receiving his payment.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIR, registered on Monday, Septemer 1, cites charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is an epic saga slated for release in March 2026.

The first look or teaser featuring the Animal actor will reportedly be unveiled on Kapoor’s birthday, Sunday, September 28.