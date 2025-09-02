Keanu Reeves aka ‘Baba Yaga’ turns 61: A throwback to legend’s unforgettable films

Keanu Reeves is all set to feature in fifth sequel of 'John Wick'

Keanu Charles Reeves also known as Baba Yaga has turned 61 today.

The Canadian actor and musician has set a high benchmark when it comes to performing action sequences. Keanu, who has been a recipient of various accolade in his four decades long career, is globally known for leading some popular action films.

Besides being known as a talented actor, Reeves is also recognized for his philanthropist efforts and sociable public image.

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, let’s take look back at his most iconic films.

Point Break (1991):

One of the classic hits of 1991 featuring Reeves along with Patrick Swayze, Lori Petty and Gary Busey.

The film revolves around surfers, who sport masks of different former US presidents and rob a series of banks in South Carolina.

Point Break grossed over $85 million with critics praising the chemistry shared between Keanu and Patrick.

Speed (1994):

The actor’s globally acclaimed popcorn thriller movie gauged massive love and attention for the amazing chemistry shared between Keanu and Sandra Bullock.

The action packed flicked follows the story of a dangerous man named Howard Payne, who plants a bomb in a local bus and threatens to set it off unless his demands are met.

Matrix (1999):

The 1999 movie, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, is considered as Reeves’ most prominent works in his filmography. It bagged four Oscars in 2000.

In the movie, the Hollywood legend stars as Neo, a computer programmer and hacker in the film, who always questioned the reality of the world around him. His suspicions are later confirmed by a rebel leader, Morphesus, who unveils the truth to him.

In 2003, Keanu reunited with Laurence Fishburne The Matrix Reloaded.

Constantine (2005):

The popular horror action stars the Canadian actor as a cynical exorcist, having the ability to communicate and perceive with half angels and half demons in their true forms.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Constantine also features Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Djimon Hounsou.

After almost 25 years, Warner Bros have left fans excited as they have finally confirmed a sequel of the cult classic with Reeves’ reprising his role as "John Constantine".

John Wick (2014):

One of the most notable works in Keanu’s career is the John Wick franchise, which not only gave him tremendous recognition but also gave the title of "Baba Yaga".

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the action-packed film series features the actor as former hitman, who is forced to return to the world of crime after a Russian gang steals his car and his beloved dog, a gift from his late wife.

John Wick has four films in total and the fifth has also been confirmed by the makers.

Besides being an actor, Keanu is also a part of rock band "Dogstar" formed in 1994. The music group consisted of drummer Robert Mailhouse, bassist Keanu Reeves and guitarist/lead vocalist Bret Domrose.

At present, The Devil's Advocate actor is looking forward to the release of his new film Good Fortune that also stars Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari.