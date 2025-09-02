Tom Holland reacts to Christopher Nolans’ ‘The Odyssey’ script

Tom Holland shared that he's looking forward to have a memorable summer 2026, due to his upcoming two hit films The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor, who has recently wrapped up the epic adaptation of Greek saga shared what he felt about its script.

"The script is the best script I've ever read," he told the AFP. "Chris [Nolan] is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants but it is not an environment where you can't pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways."

The upcoming film is the follow-up of Nolan’s Oscar winning Oppenheimer and have a stunning star studded cast including, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Zendaya, Holland's fiancee.

Apart from filming for The Odyssey, the 29-year-old artist is also busy shooting for Spider-Man.

Just days before Holland spoke to AFP, photos circulated of him shooting an action sequence for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, with the Scottish city re-arranged to depict New York City.

For Holland, donning the Spidey suit for his seventh overall Marvel movie, it still "feels like the first time."

"Yesterday, I was on top of a tank driving down the high street in Glasgow, in front of thousands of fans, and it was awesome," he said.

He added, "It was so incredible, it was exciting, and exhilarating, and it felt fresh.”

Both the films are set to be released with a two-week gap in July 2026. The Odyssey will be released on the 17th and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the 31st.