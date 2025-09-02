Chad Michael Murray opens up about close bond with Milo Ventimiglia

Chad Michael Murray gushed about his fellow co-star Milo Ventimiglia as he looked back on his successful career.

The Freaky Friday star in particular reflected on his days on the Amy Sherman-Palladino series and his tight-knit bond with his co-stars.

"I've known Milo for a long time now," Murray shared while flipping through a scrapbook of him and his co-stars over the years designed by People magazine. "We've always crossed paths in and out."

Murray stared in the show’s season one as Tristan Dugray, the bad boy of Stars Hollow’s Chilton Prep. He regularly butted heads with Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), whom he crushed on at their shared high school.

However, he abruptly left the show in beginning of season two and also never met Ventimiglia, who later joined the season.

Despite being unable to have an encounter on the Gilmore Girls, the actors starred together in action-thriller series Chosen.

"One of the best jobs I've ever done," Murray told the outlet. "I actually met my wife [Sarah Roemer] on that show. So, he and I go way back and I love him like a brother. Good old Milo."

The One Tree Hill actor went the memory lane fondly reminiscing how young he and his co-stars were in the 2000's Fall themed show.

"We were all like first timers. Alexis was a first-timer. I was pretty young. Jared was a first-timer 'cause Jared, I think he was only 17 years old, maybe 18 when he first started on the show. So, we were all pretty brand new. A little wet behind the ears, as they say,” he shared.

Currently, Murray reprised his role from Freaky Friday for its sequel Freakier Friday also starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.