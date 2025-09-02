Jacob Elordi sparks tension at ‘Frankenstein’ during Venice premiere

Jacob Elordi had a heated exchange with security guards at the Venice International Film Festival during the Frankenstein premiere.

The Euphoria star was seen mingling with fans as he gave a biting remark to the festival staff.

In video posted by a fan on TikTok showed Elordi telling the festival officials, "I'm gonna take a picture right here."

With pen in his hand for autographs, the Wuthering Heights actor also told the guards right before posing with a fan, "Don't ever tell me what to do."

While the moment seemed charged with tension, the social media user wrote in their caption that Elordi "was so nice" and "took [a] photo with everyone he [could]" during the event.

The upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein is based on Mary Shelly’s 1818 gothic novel of the same name.

As per logline, "It follows scientist Victor Frankenstein as he brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Oscar Isaac plays the role of Victor, Elordi as the Creature. The cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer and Lars Mikkelsen.

Frankenstein opens for limited release in theatres on October 17 before making its way to Netflix on November 7.