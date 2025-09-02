Nestlé dismissed CEO over relationship with subordinate

Nestlé dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe over a romantic relationship with a subordinate

Nestlé has dismissed Laurent Freixe, the CEO of the company, after an investigation revealed an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate,” which is a violation of the company’s code of conduct.

According to an official statement from Nestlé, “The departure of Laurent Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate which breached Nestlé’s Code of Business Conduct.

Freixe was appointed CEO just a year ago, but he had been with the company for the last four decades.

This was a necessary decision, said Paul Bulcke

The investigation was conducted by Paul Bulcke, Chairman of Nestlé, and Pablo Isla, a Lead Independent Director, with the help of other legal experts.

Paul Bulcke, the Chairman of Nestlé, said, “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé.

Philipp Navratil, who served the company for a long time as an executive, is the new CEO of Nestlé.

Philipp Navratil, the new CEO of the company

Philipp Navratil, the new CEO of the company, stated, “I am honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future. I fully embrace the company’s strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestlé’s performance.”

The dismissal of Freixe is the latest in a series of departures of business leaders due to workplace relationships. Other examples include Andy Byron of Astronomer, Steve Easterbrook of McDonald’s and Bernard Looney of BP.

