Orlando Bloom reveals why ‘LotR’ cast trolled his Legolas look on set

Orlando Bloom remembers being teased over Legolas clean look on ‘LotR’ set

Orlando Bloom walked down memory lane, remembering breakout role in Lord of the Rings.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star discussed the epic adaptation of J.R.R Tolkien's fantasy novel series during a career retrospective at Fan Expo Chicago.

When asked about funny memories with the cast, he shared that he was the centre of most jokes.

The cast included Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Liv Tyler (Arwen), and Ian McKellen (Gandalf).

"I was the butt of most of the jokes, 'cause I never got dirty," Bloom shared, laughing. "Legolas never gets blood, never gets dirty. Viggo would love to talk about my pretty hair, clean face and hands and nails and stuff. It was funny."

The Troy star also remembered going for surfing with Wood, Sean Astin (Samwise), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc), and Billy Boyd (Peregrin), during their time away from set.

"I learned to surf with the hobbits," he said. "Initially, I was like, 'Let's get motorbikes and go riding in these hills.' And Billy Boyd was like, 'Uh, no!' And I was like, 'Mountain bikes?' 'No!' 'Okay, surfing?' And Billy was like, 'Yeah, surfing!' Billy was the sensible one, probably."

He fondly narrated how the bond grew between him and his castmates.

"I was 20 or 21 we were all young. There was a lot of fun. We were a family of friends."

Bloom's character last appeared in the franchise for 2014's The Battle of the Five Armies. The saga is soon set to return with another instalment, The Hunt for Gollum in 2027.

The film will be directed by Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the original trilogy, and may see the return of Wood and McKellen, as the latter revealed that their respective characters, Frodo and Gandalf, are in the film.