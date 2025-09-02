Jeremy Allen White's sweet gesture: Actor visits florist after fan callout

Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in The Bear, made a sweet gesture recently.

While attending the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, he visited Flowers by Ella after spotting a sign inviting him to stop by.

The sign read, "Hey Jeremy Allen White we got flowers for you." White obliged, showing off his stylish side in a black sweatshirt, white jeans, and tie-up boots.

This visit wasn't a one-time thing for White. He's been spotted carrying large bouquets on multiple occasions.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, he shared his love for flowers and arranging them with his daughters on Sundays. "I have this farmer’s market near my house, it’s on Sundays, and I just love going there, and I love flowers in my house," he said.

"I like them in the house. I like giving them to people." White's daughters, Ezer Billie, 6, and Dolores Wild, 4, seem to enjoy this quality time with their dad. "I arrange them with my daughters on Sunday, and it's like — it's a nice thing that we do," he added.

White's visit to the florist coincided with the premiere of his film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere at the Telluride Film Festival. The biopic explores Bruce Springsteen's journey during the creation of his iconic 1982 album Nebraska.

Springsteen himself attended the festival, even walking the red carpet alongside White.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters on October 24.