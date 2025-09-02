Britain announces £1m relief for Afghan quake-hit regions

LONDON: The United Kingdom has announced £1 million in emergency funding support to help Afghan communities devastated by the recent earthquake, which killed hundreds and left thousands of others injured.
The support will be delivered through international partners to make sure aid reaches those in desperate need, without going through the Taliban authorities.
Sunday’s disaster – one of Afghanistan’s worst earthquakes – has killed more than 800 people and injured at least 2,800, authorities said on Monday, as rescue operations continued. The country’s response to the crisis has been hampered by shrinking funding for Afghanistan, led by US aid cuts.
Britain’s £1 million ($1.35 million) assistance will be split between the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Red Cross (IFRC) to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans in the most affected regions, according to a government statement.
“The UK remains committed to the people of Afghanistan, and this emergency funding will help our partners deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to the most hard-hit,” British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in the statement.
SCO now bears greater responsibility for promoting development and prosperity of its member states, says Chinese...
Atmosphere of "peace and stability" created on Himalayan border, says Indian premier
Putin says upcoming summit will "strengthen SCO’s capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats
Move is part of Trump's push to give the US military a tougher, more offensive image
Washington’s measures unsettled New Delhi, where Trump’s actions increasingly seen as heavy-handed
Parliamentary buildings in West Nusa Tenggara, Pekalongan city and Cirebon city were set on fire