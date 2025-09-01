Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her bond with Neetu Kapoor during Ganesh Chaturthi

Alia Bhatt offers insight into relationship with Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, share a unique bond that has been evident on multiple occasions, regardless of their recent whereabouts.

The Jigraa actress, who has been married to the love of her life since April 2021, recently offered fans an inside glimpse into her relationship with her mother-in-law.

While the Bollywood star donned a traditional ensemble for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Neetu was seen gracefully carrying her look, as she usually does.

The versatile actress took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from their family celebrations, captioned: “Love, blessings & modaks.”

Alia posted a carousel of photos for the special occasion, revealing several of her looks from the events that followed.

Among the images, one heartwarming photo featured her with Neetu, smiling at the camera, hand in hand.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the mom-of-one, taking to the comments section to share their heartfelt greetings.

One fan wrote, “Sarees and you, BEST COMBINATION TO EXIST.”

Another chimed in, “Love you, love modak.”

It’s worth noting that Alia has frequently drawn attention with her viral posts featuring the Kapoor family, prompting some critics to question the nature of her bond with her in-laws.