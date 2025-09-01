Core inflation eases to 3% in August

People shop grocery items at a store. — AFP/File

The country’s core inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decelerated to 3% in August 2025 from 4.1% in July, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (August 2024) was recorded at 9.6%.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.6% in August 2025 compared to an increase of 2.9% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in August 2024.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 3.4% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2025 compared to 4.4% of the previous month and 11.7% in August 2024. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.7% in August 2025 compared to 3.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in August 2024.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 2.4% on year-on-year basis in August 2025 compared to an increase of 3.5% in the previous month and 6.7% in August 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.5% in August 2025 compared to an increase of 2.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in August 2024.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 2.6% in August 2025 compared to a decrease of 0.9% a month earlier and an increase of 10.8% in August 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.2% in August 2025 compared to 3.1% in a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in August 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased by 1.0% in August 2025 compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 6.3% in August 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.2% in August 2025 compared to 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in August 2024.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy urban increased by 6.9% on (YoY) basis in August 2025 compared to 7.0% of the previous month and 10.2% in August 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in August 2025 compared to an increase of 0.8% measured in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in the corresponding month of last year in August 2024.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in August 2025 compared to 8.1% of the previous month and 14.4% in August 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in August 2025 compared to 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year in August 2024.