Guillermo del Toro lauds Jacob Elordi’s tireless work ethic

Guillermo del Toro, director of Frankenstein, hailed the lead actor Jacob Elordi on handling tough shoots with quite professionalism.

Elordi, who plays the role of the ‘Monster’ in the film, worked tirelessly for straight 20-hours.

In conversation with Variety, the Pan's Labyrinth filmmaker admitted that after noticing the Saltburn star’s work ethic, he started to believe that Elordi was a "superhuman."

Detailing his demanding work schedule, the del Toro said that the Kissing Booth actor put his body on the line by not only enduring gruelling hours, but also running barefoot through a forest and scaling the side of a ship.

"Never once did he come to me and complain," del Toro marvelled. "Never once did he come to me and say, 'I'm tired. I'm hungry. Can I go?' And he put in 20-hour days."

However, Oscar Isaac, who plays the brilliant and egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein, opened up about that one time when Elordi expressed the pressure he was under.

"It was like after the eighth take of having to carry Mia [Goth] through a crowd and down the steps of a mansion," Isaac said. "He was like, 'Why are we going again, Guillermo?' And then he said, 'OK, just because, you know, I am a person.'"

Despite the protest, Isaac said that the Euphoria star in the end "did it again."

Frankenstein is scheduled for limited theatrical release on October 17, followed by a global streaming debut on Netflix on November 7.