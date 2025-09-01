Jacob Elordi ‘Frankenstein’ gets 13-Minute standing ovation at film festival

Jacob Elordi at 2025 Venice International Film Festival for 'Frankenstein' premiere

Jacob Elordi had an emotional night at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival as his latest project, Frankenstein, made its world premiere.

The 28-year-old actor grew teary-eyed when the audience gave the film a thunderous 13-minute standing ovation, the longest of this year’s festival so far.

A video captured by Variety showed Elordi embracing director Guillermo del Toro and co-star Mia Goth before bowing his head toward the crowd in gratitude.

The film also features Christoph Waltz, Oscar Isaac, Felix Kammerer and Lars Mikkelsen, with Isaac taking on the role of Victor Frankenstein and Elordi portraying the Creature.

Based on Mary Shelley’s iconic 1818 novel, the adaptation tells the story of a scientist who brings a being to life in a daring experiment, only to face devastating consequences for both creator and creation.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Elordi explained how deeply he connected with his role.

“It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into,” he said.

“From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character. And in so many ways, the creature that’s on screen in this movie is the sort of purest form of myself.”

The actor revealed that the transformation was not easy, sharing with Variety that he spent up to 10 hours in the makeup chair each day.

He described how the Creature’s physicality evolved with his experiences.

“When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high. Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off.”

Elordi, known for recent performances in Priscilla, Saltburn and Oh, Canada, made a striking appearance on the Venice red carpet for the premiere.

Source: Jacob Elordi/runwaycelebs

Dressed in a sharp black suit with a bowtie and matching shoes, he turned heads during the highly anticipated event.

The outing also marked his first public appearance since reports surfaced earlier this month that he had ended his on-and-off relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli after four years.

Frankenstein opens in theaters on October 17 before making its way to Netflix on November 7, following its celebrated debut in Venice.