Colin Farrell melts hearts with his 'daily on-set gesture' for Margot Robbie

'Barbie' star calls 'Penguin' actor 'divine' for his daily posture

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie have teamed up together for their first ever project titled, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Directed by Kogonada, the drama film features them as Sarah and David, who meet at a wedding as strangers and end up embracing a beautiful journey together.

At present, the duo is busy promoting their upcoming film. In one of the interviews, the Irish actor revealed that he is used to surprise the Australian actress with one special gesture every day on the set.

During the chat, the In Bruges actor quipped, “I was highly impressed with her appetite, with her desire to abbeing (Always Be Eating).”

In a video posted by Flip Your Wig, Colin revealed, “It was my job at nights to make a chippy sandwich, get a packet of potato cheese and onion and put them between two pieces of white bread with lashings of Kerry Gold Butter, squash it down, put it in tin foil, put a big “M” on it, throw it into the fridge.”

“And then it would be delivered before the make up the very next day.”

The Babylon actress, while laughing, confessed, “I ate one every single day. It was my favourite part of this job. You were divine.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated to release on September 19.