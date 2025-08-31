‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser unveils at Disney Destination D23

Marvel Studios released an official Avengers: Doomsday teaser at the Disney Destination D23 event.

The highly-anticipated film starring Robert Downey Jr. among other A-lister stars is set to release soon.

According to Mint, the teaser for Avengers: Doomsday was presented as a fast-paced montage, featuring moments from previous Marvel films with newly revealed characters.

The clip featured various actors, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Letitia Wright as Shuri, as well as Florence Pugh’s Yelena, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and more.

Reportedly, the teaser opened with Thor's hopeful words from Love and Thunder "We could pull together the greatest team ever" before shifting to Sam Wilson in Brave New World, declaring, "If we can’t see the good in each other, we’ve already lost the fight."

From there, the clip moved through a series of powerful moments: Shuri’s Black Panther vow, "Now is our time to strike," Ant-Man’s reassurance, "Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely," and Yelena’s promise in Thunderbolts that, "We stick together from now on."

The teaser also featured a message from MCU films directors, the Russo Brothers, who said, "Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo, right now we are in London shooting Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday."

"This movie is to say the least, a big one for us. It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU," they said.

In addition to Russo Brothers, the clip also shared a message from Paul Rudd, expressing his gratitude to the fans.

"We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it without your support," Rudd said.

The Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026.