Jacob Elordi returns to red carpet after breakup with Olivia Jade

Jacob Elordi walked on the red carpet for the first time since parting ways with his most recent love interest Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Over the weekend, the Saltburn actor stepped out to attend the highly anticipated premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein at the Venice Film Festival.

On Saturday, August 30, event, the Euphoria star stole the spotlight with a sharp look. He opted for a classic black suit, paired it with a bowtie and matching black shoes.

Before hitting the red carpet, the Kissing Booth actor was seen clad in an all white outfit during a photo call for the monster classic revival.

Other photos captured him donning sunglasses while enjoying a sunny water taxi ride from the Excelsior Hotel.

The latest red carpet appearance marked his first since the Priscilla actor reportedly called it quits with Giannulli, 25, 'recently.'

Earlier in August, People revealed that the two are no longer dating each other after a four-year, on-off relationship.

The Australian-born BAFTA nominee first sparked dating rumours with the YouTube star in late 2021, following their coffee date in Los Angeles.

Elordi, 28, was last linked to Kaia Gerber. He has also been with Zendaya and Joey King, while Giannulli was previously linked to musician Jackson Guthy.