'Ice Age 6' gets official title and new release date

Ice Age, one of the highest grossing animated franchises, has finally received a promising update about its sixth sequel.
The sixth installment was officially confirmed back in 2024 after almost a decade of the last film Ice Age: Collision Course released in 2016.
Originally, the next entry was set for December 18, 2026, release. But earlier, a new date was announced along with the film’s official title.
Disney, at the D23 event, unveiled that the new sequel will be called Ice Age: Boiling Point and also confirmed that it will now release on February 5, 2027.
The production company disclosed the new name and release date in a small video teaser.
In the caption, they mentioned, “Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @DisneyD23! Coming to theaters on February 5, 2027.”
The announcement also revealed that “the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World!”
The popular animated film revolves around adventures of a bunch of animal group including a Sloth (Sid), mammoth Manny, and a saber-tooth tiger named Diego.
Actors John Leguizamo, Ray Romano and Denis Leary voice the characters of Sid, Manny and Diego.
