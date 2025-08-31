'Ice Age 6' gets official title and new release date

John Leguizamo, Ray Romano, Denis Leary to return as Sid, Manny and Diego

Ice Age, one of the highest grossing animated franchises, has finally received a promising update about its sixth sequel.

The sixth installment was officially confirmed back in 2024 after almost a decade of the last film Ice Age: Collision Course released in 2016.

Originally, the next entry was set for December 18, 2026, release. But earlier, a new date was announced along with the film’s official title.

Disney, at the D23 event, unveiled that the new sequel will be called Ice Age: Boiling Point and also confirmed that it will now release on February 5, 2027.

The production company disclosed the new name and release date in a small video teaser.

In the caption, they mentioned, “Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @DisneyD23! Coming to theaters on February 5, 2027.”

The announcement also revealed that “the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World!”

The popular animated film revolves around adventures of a bunch of animal group including a Sloth (Sid), mammoth Manny, and a saber-tooth tiger named Diego.

Actors John Leguizamo, Ray Romano and Denis Leary voice the characters of Sid, Manny and Diego.