'The Conjuring 4': New actress opens about recasting of Judy Warren

'Conjuring: Last Rites' is coming to theatres on September 5

Mia Tomlinson will be playing Judy Warren in the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites.

For the unversed, the role has been recast for the third time in the franchise. Previously, it had been portrayed by Sterling Jerins in the 2013 and 2021 movie.

Meanwhile, the Gifted actress Mckenna Grace played the titular role in the 2013’s Annabelle Comes Home.

Now, Mia has been selected to play the role of paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed’s daughter.

While sharing her experience, the 30-year-old admitted that it was difficult to fill in those shoes.

She told Screen Rant, “Yeah, of course. It's always a bit apprehensive when you're picking it up from somebody else, like Sterling and Mckenna in this case, and I have absolute respect for their performances.”

“We're seeing Judy when she's quite a bit older now, so of course, she has to age.”

Tomlinson further explained that even though she took help from her co-stars’ performances, but director Michael Chaves was also very helpful on set.

“Michael [Chaves] was really focused on allowing me the space and the time to breathe while creating a role for myself”, said The Mediator star.

Conjuring 4 is slated to hit theatres globally on September 5, 2025.