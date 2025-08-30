Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Ganpati celebrations fuel marriage rumours

Tara Sutaria sets internet ablaze with Ganapati celebrations

Tara Sutaria left fans in awe as she gave “couple goals” in a recent photo shoot with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

The 29-year-old actress, known for her role in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, sparked online debate about a possible marriage with Pahariya.

On Saturday, August 30, the Student of the Year 2 debutant shared a carousel of images on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her Ganapati celebrations with her beau.

In the photo dump, Sutaria looked absolutely stunning in a traditional golden saree paired with a sequined backless blouse.

She completed her look with a neatly tied bun adorned with a floral gajra wrapped.

In addition, she opted for a diamond necklace and bangles.

The standout image featured the Ek Villain Returns actress posing closely with the Sky Force actor.

The 30-year-old actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white sherwani set paired with black shoes.

Sutaria captioned her post, “Devotion, faith, and celebration.. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the adorable picture, flooding the comments section with reactions.

One fan wrote, “5th picture is everything.”

Another added, “you guys please get married asap.”

Earlier in 2025, the couple sparked rumours when they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.