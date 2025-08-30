Protesters set fire to Indonesian parliament buildings

Protesters gather near the burning regional parliament building, during a protest after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during Thursday's protest against parliamentarians' allowances, in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, August 30, 2025. — Reuters

Indonesian protesters set ablaze regional parliament buildings in three provinces during continuing demonstrations on Saturday, a day after three people were killed in violence that has presented a major test for President Prabowo Subianto.

Parliamentary buildings in West Nusa Tenggara, Pekalongan city in Central Java and Cirebon city in West Java were set on fire by protesters, local media reported.

Detik.com said the protesters looted parliament's office equipments in Cirebon while police shot tear gas to disperse them in Pekalongan and West Nusa Tenggara.

Reuters could not confirm the media reports and authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Protests began in Indonesia's capital Jakarta earlier this week over lawmakers' pay, escalating on Friday after a police vehicle hit and killed the driver of a ride-hailing motorbike.

National police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said on Saturday the president ordered authorities to take firm action against protesters who violated laws.

The arson attacks on parliamentary buildings followed Friday's deadly protest in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, that left at least three people dead and five injured.

Local media metrotvnews.com reported one further death from Makassar's parliamentary building fire, though this could not be independently confirmed.

The disaster management agency, in a statement earlier on Saturday, did not provide details on the fatalities in Friday's blaze, but state news agency Antara said the victims had been trapped in the burning building.

The agency said two people were injured after jumping out of the building to escape the fire.

Local media also reported protests in the holiday island of Bali at the police headquarters, and that police had shot tear gas at the demonstrators.

Jakarta's mass rapid transit said trains were not stopping at one station on Saturday near Friday's protest site, while services of Jakarta-owned Transjakarta bus were disrupted.