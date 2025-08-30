Alden Ehrenreich talks about considering reprising Han Solo

Alden Ehrenreich discussed the possibility of reprising his role as Hans Solo, which was initially played by veteran actor, Harrison Ford.

The actor opened up about the playing the role in future Star Wars projects on one condition.

"It would have to really, really be the right version of it," he said in a conversation with Collider.

He further shared some insights into how he generally played his character’s, including Hans, in the past project.

"Your job as an actor, in a way, is to use the energy that’s happening [around you]. And sometimes that energy involves stress, but characters are under stress," he said.

Ehrenreich added, "There are very few characters who are just having a ball. So it’s contributive sometimes. As long as it’s an environment where people feel safe."

Previously, the actor in an interview with The Upcoming, revealed that he was "over the moon" when he got casted for Solo, which is a prequel to the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope.

"I was ecstatic. I was really over the moon. It’s really special and it’s special to be apart of a franchise that has so much heart. And that means so much to people. And to get to play a character who has so much dimension in that universe, is wonderful," said Ehrenreich during the 2018 interview.

Currently, the upcoming Star Wars projects include, Star Wars: Starfighter which is set to premiere on May 28, 2027, will come a year after the May 2026 release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be the first Star Wars movie to hit the big screen since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.